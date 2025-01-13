Stone pelted at Tapti Ganga Express train heading for Mahakumbh near Jalgaon station | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X A snapshot from video of the incident

Stones were pelted on a train carrying Mahakumbh devotees near Jalgaon station in Maharashtra on Sunday. Tapti Ganga Express's B6 coach was targeted when it was crossing Jalgoan. The train was going from Surat in Gujarat to Bihar's Chhapra via Prayagraj. According to the sources, 45 per cent of the passengers on the train were going to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025.

When the train left the Jalgaon railway station, stone pelting took place after going 2-3 km. Passengers made a video of the broken window and shared seeking security. The railway authorities filed an FIR and deployed four teams of RPF.

Special trains form Mahakumbh from Jan 17

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have decided to run special trains from Una to Prayagraj, starting January 17. A Railways spokesman said the booking for the tickets has begun. The first special train (04528) will run from Una on January 17 for the Mahakumbh started from January 13 in the pilgrimage city of Prayagraj. This train will have 18 coaches, which include sleeper, general and AC three-tier coaches.

The Railways has fixed the fare of sleeper coaches at Rs 620 and AC three-tier at Rs 1,670. This special train will have five sleeper coaches, 10 general and one AC three-tier coach. The remaining two coaches will be for guard and luggage.

The booking for 10 general coaches will start two hours before the train departs. The special train (04528) will depart from Una at 10:05 pm on January 17 and it will reach Prayagraj's Phaphamau Junction at 6 pm the next day.

During this time, the train will have stoppages at Nangal Dam, Anandpur Sahib, Roop Nagar, Morinda, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Rae Bareli.

(Report by Anamika/PTI)