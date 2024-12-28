Statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj unveiled at Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

On December 26, 2024, a grand and historic moment unfolded as a majestic statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled on the banks of the serene Pangong Tso in Ladakh, at an impressive altitude of 14,300 feet. The statue, a symbol of courage, leadership, and national pride, was inaugurated in a ceremony that drew attention from across the country, marking an unprecedented achievement in both art and geography.

The statue, standing tall at over 30 feet, was crafted to honour the legacy of the Maratha warrior king, who is revered for his military prowess, administrative acumen, and his efforts in promoting a just and egalitarian society. Located in the breathtaking and strategic landscape of Pangong Tso, the statue has been installed as part of a larger effort to celebrate India’s rich cultural and historical heritage in remote and high-altitude regions of the country.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, military officials, and local leaders, including senior members of the Ladakh administration. While the event was relatively low-key due to the challenging terrain and the sensitive security environment, it drew immense public attention through live broadcasts and social media.

The Pangong Tso, known for its stunning beauty and strategic importance, has now become home to this monumental tribute to the legendary king. The high-altitude setting adds further symbolism to the statue, marking the country’s enduring pride and strength in defending its sovereignty, particularly in the challenging terrains of the northern frontier.

This installation is expected to be a major attraction for tourists, military personnel, and history enthusiasts, further strengthening the region's significance on the map of India's cultural and military heritage.