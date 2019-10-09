Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Tension in UP village after statue of B R Ambedkar found damaged

Tension in UP village after statue of B R Ambedkar found damaged

Station House officer Santosh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified persons for vandalising the statue.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: October 09, 2019 11:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL

Tension in UP village after statue of B R Ambedkar found damaged

 Tension prevailed in Tigai village here after a statue of B R Ambedkar was found damaged, police said on Wednesday.

Angry people took to the streets to protest over the incident which was reported on Tuesday, they said.

Station House officer Santosh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified persons for vandalising the statue.

The damaged statue has been repaired, he said.

Police said security has been tightened in the village and additional personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Dalit organisation Bhim Army condemned the incident.

ALSO READ | Inter-state gang of drug smugglers busted in UP

ALSO READ | Unable to repay loans, two farmers commit suicide

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThane man dies as tree falls on him amid rains