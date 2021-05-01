Statehood Day: PM Modi wishes good health and success fighting covid 19 to Maha, Gujarat

Image Source : PTI On the statehood day of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the two states success in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and good health for their people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished happy Statehood Days to Maharashtra and Gujarat. He took to Twitter to wish the states good health and success in fighting the ongoing COVID 19 surge in their respective states. He also acknowledged people's landmark contributions to national growth.

Modi tweeted, "Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth. May these states fight COVID-19 successfully and may the people of these states be blessed with good health."

While Maharashtra has been hit hardest by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat has also been seriously affected by it like many other states of the country.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths, said the state health department. The daily rise in cases was less than Thursday's record of 66,159, but the number of deaths increased compared to 771 the day before. The caseload on Friday reached 46,02,472, while the death toll rose to 68,813.

Gujarat's Covid tally reached 5,67,777 with 14,605 fresh cases on Friday, while the death toll also jumped to 7,183 with 173 more succumbing. In April, Gujarat has registered 2,60,079 cases at an average of 8,669 cases daily.

Also Read: PM Modi visits Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi; offers prayers to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur

Latest India News