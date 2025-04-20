SSC to implement Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for its recruitment exams from May 2025 The SSC, one of the central government’s largest recruitment bodies, is responsible for selecting candidates for non-gazetted positions across various ministries and departments.The SSC, one of the central government’s largest recruitment bodies, is responsible for selecting candidates for non-gazet

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for all upcoming recruitment examinations starting May 2025, officials announced on Sunday. This move, aimed at strengthening identity verification and curbing fraudulent practices, will be implemented on a voluntary basis.

The SSC, one of the central government’s largest recruitment bodies, is responsible for selecting candidates for non-gazetted positions across various ministries and departments. According to a recent public notice, candidates appearing for SSC exams will now have the option to verify their identity using Aadhaar at three stages: during online registration, while filling out the application form, and at the examination center.

"The Commission has decided to implement Aadhaar-based biometric authentication in its forthcoming examinations,” the notice stated, emphasizing that the process is entirely voluntary and intended to simplify the examination procedure for candidates.

Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is based on an individual’s biometric and demographic data. Officials said this authentication mechanism would help reduce instances of impersonation and other fraudulent activities in recruitment exams.

In a notification issued on September 12, 2023, the Union Personnel Ministry authorized the SSC to use Aadhaar authentication voluntarily, provided it complies with the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, and all associated rules, regulations, and directions issued by UIDAI.

The SSC conducts several nationwide open competitive exams each year, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), along with three limited departmental competitive exams.