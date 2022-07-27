SSC scam: More cash recovered from another house of Arpita Mukherjee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The ED had earlier recovered Rs 21 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's residence.

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered more cash from another house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Trinamool Congress Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday in connection with the SSC scam. The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also TMC secretary general, on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.

The agency had called in bank officials, who brought note-counting machines, to count the cash recovered. Sources said that apart from cash, more property documents were recovered by the agency. According to reports, she also said that only Partha Chatterjee and his men had access to the room where the cash was kept.

Earlier, during a raid last week, ED seized Rs 21 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's home.

ED grilling

As per ED officials, Mukherjee has been "cooperative throughout". However, the former Bengal education minister was "noncooperative". "We are finding grilling Chatterjee quite difficult. He has been very stubborn and noncooperative with our officers. He is not replying to our questions," the official said. He is likely to be questioned along with Arpita and Manik Bhattacharya, the TMC MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, the official said.

