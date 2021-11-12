Srinagar records season’s coldest night; Pahalgam, Kupwara see sub-zero temperature

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gulmarg: Tourists pose for a photo after a light fall of snow at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir

Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season as the mercury started its southward slide in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. It was also the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded sub-zero temperature as mercury settled at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, they said. Srinagar recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius Thursday night, the lowest minimum temperature recorded this season, officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded 0.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag witnessed a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius Thursday night.

Gulmarg resort in Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir Valley is slipping into wintry conditions much ahead of the beginning of extremely harsh weather conditions. The extreme weather usually starts during the third week of December.

Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

