Srinagar's first multiplex to be inaugurated by LG Sinha today, Laal Singh Chaddha to be screened

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will inaugurate new INOX multiplex in Srinagar today, where Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha's special screening will take place. With this, people in the valley will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen for the first time, in a long time.

The first show will be on September 30 when the Hrithik Roshan-starred movie Vikram Vedha will be screened in the multiplex.

As per reports, the INOX multiplex has the same facilities, as that of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or any other city in the country. This multiplex has three screens and a total seating capacity of approximately 520 people.

Cinema halls in the valley were closed in the early 90s after terrorism found its roots in the Kashmir region. The state had around 15 cinema halls at the time, out of which nine were in Srinagar, but all of them were forcefully closed by terrorists decades ago.

The government during 1999-2000 tried to re-open a few cinema halls but subsequent terrorist attacks forced them to close the cinema halls. After thirty long years, cinema is returning to the Kashmir valley.

To maintain Kashmir's art and design, a kashmiri wood "khatambandh" is used in the lobbies which gives it a kashmiri culture look, Farooq Ahmed, a local artist told India TV. This multiplex has many food courts and other entertaining facilities which will attract the children as well. INOX has made every possible effort to match this multiplex with the country's other top multiplexes, the owner of the multiplex Vikas Dhar told India TV.

"All the latest Bollywood releases will be screened here and we would love to see families coming to watch them. My purpose for this complex is to provide the youth with the same recreational facilities as they get in the rest of the country," Dhar said.

Alok Tondonm INOX Manager said, "We are pleased to introduce INOX multiplex here in Kashmir and after decades the people of Kashmir will get their entertainment back." LG Manoj Sinha already inaugurated two cinemas in Pulwama and Shopian in South Kashmir yesterday.

