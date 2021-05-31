Dr. Reddy's in talks to bring single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine to India

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analysed data taken from 28 days

Dr. Reddy's laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russian Sputnik Light vaccine to India, the company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The company earlier in a statement said that it has not authorised any third party to supply the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on its behalf in India and has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Russian vaccine, a statement said.

"Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses (first and second dose components included) of the vaccine in India," the domestic pharma major and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a joint statement.

The government is also hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country's vaccination drive.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analysed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020 April 15, 2021.

- With PTI inputs

READ MORE | Will Sputnik Light, Russia's single dose Covid vaccine come to India? What Govt said

Latest India News