SpiceJet turbulence VIDEO: Horrific visuals show passengers in panic, scattered belongings | WATCH

A horrible video, showing severe turbulence on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight has now gone viral. The video shows belongings scattered on the floor of the aircraft, after falling off from the overhead cabin. The incident was reported on Sunday evening, while the flight was making a landing attempt at the Durgapur airport in West Bengal.

In the video, passengers could be seen sitting in panic, while some flight attendants could be seen making their way through the scattered belongings. Oxygen masks came down as the plane made a rough patch.

A total of 15 people — 12 passengers and three cabin crew members — were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence, said officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, the DGCA today instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on the plane.

SpiceJet's statement on turbulence

SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on Sunday.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised.”

Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it is providing all possible help to the injured.



Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to a few passengers, the spokesperson noted.

“Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival,” the spokesperson added.

