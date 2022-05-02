SpiceJet turbulence: Two passengers in ICU, flight crew taken off roster by DGCA | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE SpiceJet said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1.

SpiceJet turbulence: Two of the fourteen passengers who were injured in the turbulence faced by a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur yesterday were sent to ICU, said the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) on Friday. The aviation regulator said that it had launched a probe into the incident earlier in the matter. The aircraft that was involved in the incident is currently grounded in Kolkata.

What DGCA said

DGCA said it took off the roster flight crew, aircraft engineer, and in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control center pending probe.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident," The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness, he said.

"More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," Scindia noted.

What SpiceJet said

SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1.

The airline also informed that this flight's crew is not being "utilized" pending the investigation.

"The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructed passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened," the spokesperson mentioned. Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers, the spokesperson noted. "Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival," the spokesperson added.

What happened yesterday

A total of 15 people — 12 passengers and three cabin crew members — were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence, said officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Monday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "Eleven passengers traveling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalized." Eight of those hospitalized have been discharged so far, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it is providing all possible help to the injured.

