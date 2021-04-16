Friday, April 16, 2021
     
SpiceJet Riyadh-Lucknow flight's windshield cracks mid-air

SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 from Riyadh to Lucknow.

New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2021 20:50 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI

The flight landed safely at Zahedan airport in Iran.

 

A SpiceJet plane was diverted to Zahedan airport in Iran on Friday after its windshield cracked when it was flying from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow.

"On April 16, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 (Riyadh - Lucknow). During flight, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked (Inner pane intact)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement. 

Pressurisation was observed to be normal, it said.

"ATC (air traffic controller) was informed and aircraft diverted to Zahedan (ZAH), Iran and landed safely," it noted. 

