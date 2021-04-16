SpiceJet Riyadh-Lucknow flight's windshield cracks mid-air

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The flight landed safely at Zahedan airport in Iran.

A SpiceJet plane was diverted to Zahedan airport in Iran on Friday after its windshield cracked when it was flying from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow.

"On April 16, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 (Riyadh - Lucknow). During flight, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked (Inner pane intact)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.

Pressurisation was observed to be normal, it said.

"ATC (air traffic controller) was informed and aircraft diverted to Zahedan (ZAH), Iran and landed safely," it noted.

