SpiceJet placed under 'enhanced surveillance' with immediate effect, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of a SpiceJet aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday that it will place SpiceJet under "enhanced surveillance", which will involve increased spot checks and night monitoring to ensure the safety of the airline's operations. This decision comes in response to reports of flight cancellations and financial difficulties faced by the airline. The DGCA conducted a special audit of SpiceJet's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8, during which certain deficiencies were identified.

"In light of the past record and the special audit carried out in August 2024, SpiceJet has once again been placed under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect. This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure the safety of operations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a release.

Past incidents of spot checks

It should be noted here that in 2022, following several incidents involving the SpiceJet fleet, a special campaign of spot checks was conducted. During this campaign, SpiceJet was only allowed to operate its aircraft after the DGCA confirmed that all reported faults and deficiencies had been addressed. In 2023, based on reports of financial stress within the airline, it was once again placed under enhanced surveillance. In light of past records and a special audit conducted in August 2024, SpiceJet has now been placed under increased monitoring with immediate effect.

HC refuses urgent listing of Spicejet's plea

Earlier on August 16, the Delhi High Court refused to grant an urgent listing of low-cost airline Spicejet's plea challenging an order to ground three aircraft engines by today and hand those over to the lessors within 15 days. The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora. The bench said listing the plea during the day was not possible and it will be heard on August 20.

ALSO READ: Chaos at Mumbai airport after SpiceJet flight delays for two hours | VIDEO