SpiceJet flight's tyre bursts upon landing in Mumbai

Monday, August 29, 2022
     
SpiceJet news: Upon landing, the flight was vacated from the runway, and one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported, the spokesperson added.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Mumbai Published on: August 29, 2022 20:42 IST
The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by
Image Source : PTI/FILE The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by ATC.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft that landed in Mumbai Monday afternoon suffered a tyre burst on landing at the city airport, said an airline spokesperson. The flight from Delhi had landed safely on the runway. 

Upon landing, the flight was vacated from the runway, and one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported, the spokesperson added. 

The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by ATC. 

The Captain of the flight had felt no abnormality during landing. All passengers disembarked normally.

