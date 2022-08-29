SpiceJet flight's tyre bursts upon landing in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by ATC.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft that landed in Mumbai Monday afternoon suffered a tyre burst on landing at the city airport, said an airline spokesperson. The flight from Delhi had landed safely on the runway.

Upon landing, the flight was vacated from the runway, and one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported, the spokesperson added.



The Captain of the flight had felt no abnormality during landing. All passengers disembarked normally.

