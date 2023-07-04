SpiceJet Boeing flight from Dubai to Cochin suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The flight made a smooth landing

SpiceJet Boeing 737 flight from Dubai to Cochin's tyre was found burst during a post-flight walk around, said a SpiceJet spokesperson on Tuesday.

"On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17, Dubai (DXB) - Cochin (COK). During post-flight walk around NO 2 tyre was found burst. All system parameters were normal during and post-flight and landing was smooth," SpiceJet said in a statement.

According to SpiceJet, all passengers are safe and the operation to land the flight was normal.

The flight escaped a major accident as in such a scenario it becomes very difficult to make a smooth landing. With a burst tyre, there is a strong chance to meet an accident because the plane may lose balance if it touches down airstrip with a burst tyre.

