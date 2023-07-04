Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. SpiceJet Boeing flight from Dubai to Cochin suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

SpiceJet Boeing flight from Dubai to Cochin suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

SpiceJet Boeing flight made a smooth landing and all the passengers are safe. Usually, with a burst tyre, it is very difficult to make a smooth landing.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kochi Updated on: July 04, 2023 22:24 IST
The flight made a smooth landing
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The flight made a smooth landing

SpiceJet Boeing 737 flight from Dubai to Cochin's tyre was found burst during a post-flight walk around, said a SpiceJet spokesperson on Tuesday.

"On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17, Dubai (DXB) - Cochin (COK). During post-flight walk around NO 2 tyre was found burst. All system parameters were normal during and post-flight and landing was smooth," SpiceJet said in a statement.

According to SpiceJet, all passengers are safe and the operation to land the flight was normal.

The flight escaped a major accident as in such a scenario it becomes very difficult to make a smooth landing. With a burst tyre, there is a strong chance to meet an accident because the plane may lose balance if it touches down airstrip with a burst tyre.

Also read- Nagaland: Two killed as massive rock sliding from hill smashes cars into pieces; Horrifying video 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News