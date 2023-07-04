Nagaland: Two killed as massive rock sliding from hill smashes cars into pieces; Horrifying video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive rock smashes cars

Nagaland: A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier on Tuesday. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, where in, giant rocks slid and crushed cars standing on the road.

One person died on spot

According to officials, the horrifying incident took place around 5 pm amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost. Following the incident, one person died on the spot and another succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital.

The other three people who were reported injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officials added. The shocking video has left everyone dumbstruck. The horrible video shows the impact of the accident that the three cars that were hit by the rocks turned into a heap of metal.

The incident caught on dash camera

One person was still stuck inside one of the cars and efforts are underway to rescue him out. As per the police officials, the cars were coming from the Kohima side during the accident. The whole incident was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them.

