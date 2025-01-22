Bengaluru to Varanasi special train for Kumbh Mela travellers: Check date, key halts and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI The South Western Railway has announced a one-way special train from Bengaluru to Varanasi.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a one-way special express train from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, to Varanasi. As per officials, the decision has been taken to accommodate the surge in passenger demand for the Kumbh Mela.

The special train (No. 06579) is scheduled to depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 1 pm on Thursday (January 23) and arrive in Varanasi at 1:30 pm on January 25. The journey spans multiple key stations, providing convenient travel options for pilgrims.

Key halts

En route, the train will halt at the following stations:

Karnataka: Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arasikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davanagere, Ranebennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, and Londa.

Maharashtra: Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Raibag, Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarvadi, Karad, Satara, and Pune.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhusaval and Itarsi.

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

Additional stops include key cities in Maharashtra such as Ahmadnagar, Kopargaon, and Manmad, and cities in Madhya Pradesh like Jabalpur, Satna, and Manikpur.

Coach composition

The train features 20 coaches, including:

17 Sleeper Class

1 General Second Class

2 General Luggage and Divyaang-friendly Coaches



3,000 special trains for Mahakumbh

The Indian Railways has announced the operation of 3,000 special trains, including 560 trains on the Ring Rail route to manage the influx of millions of devotees at Mahakumbh. The North Central Railway has set up ticketing arrangements across nine key stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Naini, Cheoki, Prayag Junction, Subedarganj, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Sangam, and Jhusi. Around 560 ticketing points have been established which are expected to issue approximately 1 million tickets daily. To facilitate early travel planning, tickets can be booked up to 15 days in advance.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

