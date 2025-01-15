Air India to operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj for Mahakumbh: Check booking dates here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/AIR INDIA Air India does not have regular services connecting Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: In a significant development, Air India has announced the temporary operation of daily flights connecting Delhi and Prayagraj in order to accommodate the surge in travel demand for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. The airline issued a release, saying these flights will be operational from January 25 to February 28, 2025. The airline added that this initiative aims to provide seamless travel options for pilgrims and visitors attending the grand religious gathering.

"With convenient daytime departures in both directions, the flights enable seamless connections via Delhi to customers travelling to/from various parts of India as well as North America, Europe, Australia, and several countries in Southeast Asia," the release said.

Flight services for Prayagraj

Air India and Air India Express do not have regular services connecting Prayagraj. Last month, SpiceJet announced that it would operate daily special flights connecting Prayagraj with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad for the Maha Kumbh Mela. These services will be available from January 12 to February 28. IndiGo and Akasa Air also operate flights to Prayagraj from different cities.

Air India rolls out Wi-Fi service

Earlier this month, private carrier Air India rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on board domestic and international flights on its widebody Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 fleet as well as on select Airbus A321neo aircraft. This makes Air India the first airline to offer such services on flights within India, the airline said.

Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet, it said.

Mahakumbh: Railways to run 3,000 special trains

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced the operation of 3,000 special trains, including 560 trains on the Ring Rail route to manage the influx of millions of devotees at Mahakumbh. The North Central Railway has set up ticketing arrangements across nine key stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Naini, Cheoki, Prayag Junction, Subedarganj, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Sangam, and Jhusi. Around 560 ticketing points have been established which are expected to issue approximately 1 million tickets daily. To facilitate early travel planning, tickets can be booked up to 15 days in advance.

