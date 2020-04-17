Special train ferries 950 army personnel from Bengaluru to Jammu

A special train carrying 950 army personnel left from Bengaluru today amid a nationwide lockdown which has been enforced due to the coronavirus crisis. The train is carrying the army personnel who have complete professional courses at Army training establishments at Bengaluru, Belgaum and Secunderabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India. The train is scheduled to reach Jammu on April 20.

All personnel have undergone mandatory quarantine period and are medically, the Army said in a release today. All possible precautions as part of COVID-19 management have been taken, the Army said. Officials said the instructions were pasted inside and outside the bogies, baggage was sanitized and a sanitisation tunnel was also used. We maintained social distance while entraining and screening, the official said. The Army also informed of a second train which will run on April 18. It will cater for transportation of army personnel to units deployed in the northeastern part of the country, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati.

A special train with approximately 950 @adgpi personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum & Secundrabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India has started from Bangalore today.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/4JWcXKgtXD — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) April 17, 2020

