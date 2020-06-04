Image Source : TWITTER SpiceJet pilot robbed at gunpoint near IIT-Delhi campus at midnight

A 30-year-old pilot with SpiceJet airlines was allegedly stopped by around 10 bike-borne men and robbed him at gunpoint at the IIT-Delhi flyover in Southwest Delhi around 1 am Wednesday. The pilot, identified as Captain Yuvraj Tewatia, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in an office cab when the incident took place.

According to the report, before fleeing, one of the men attacked him with knife and left him bleeding on a flyover close to the IIT campus in South Delhi.

Police said a case of robbery has been filed at Kishangarh police station and the accused are yet to be identified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya told Indian Express, “The pilot has alleged that the accused pointed a pistol at him, and put a knife on his thigh to scare him. That’s how he got a scratch on his thigh.”

The windows of the office cab, a Maruti Swift, were broken by the accused person Photos of the pilot's bloodstained car and an account of the attack have been widely shared on social media.

