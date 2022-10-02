Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6 in Karnataka: Sources

Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6 in Karnataka: Sources

Sonia Gandhi will walk with the participants on October 6 during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra, a party source said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2022 19:15 IST
This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will
Image Source : PTI This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6 in Karnataka, sources said on Sunday.

The Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Sonia Gandhi will walk with the participants on October 6 during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra, a party source said.

This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.

Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the Yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Related Stories
Rajasthan Congress Crisis: What Gehlot wanted to discuss with Sonia Gandhi. Leaked note reveals

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: What Gehlot wanted to discuss with Sonia Gandhi. Leaked note reveals

Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge resigns from post of LoP in Rajya Sabha

Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge resigns from post of LoP in Rajya Sabha

Entered polls not to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Entered polls not to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6 in Karnataka, say sources

Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6 in Karnataka, say sources

The Yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state.

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News