'Sonia Gandhi's name added in voter list before she got citizenship': BJP's explosive charge Anurag Thakur claimed that Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy, was added to the voter list in 1980, despite acquiring Indian citizenship only in 1983.

The BJP has accused Congress MP Sonia Gandhi of being listed on India’s electoral rolls three years before she became an Indian citizen, responding to the opposition’s allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference, BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy, was added to the voter list in 1980, despite acquiring Indian citizenship only in 1983.

Thakur’s remarks echoed those of BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who posted on X a photocopy of the 1980 electoral roll from polling station 145 in Safdarjung Road, New Delhi. The document listed the names of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Maneka Gandhi. Malviya alleged that Sonia still held Italian citizenship at the time.

“Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi’s fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to SIR,” Malviya wrote.

BJP's 'vote fraud' charges on Sonia Gandhi

It should be noted that Sonia Gandhi, born as Edvige Antonia Albina Maino in Italy in 1946, married to Rajiv Gandhi in 1968 and moved to India.

As per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a person who is not a citizen of India is not eligible for registration on the electoral rolls.

"Her (Sonia's) name first appeared on the rolls in 1980 - three years before she became an Indian citizen and while she still held Italian citizenship," Malviya said.

"In 1980, the electoral rolls of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency were revised with January 1, 1980, as the qualifying date. During this revision, Sonia Gandhi's name was added, appearing at serial number 388 in polling station 145," he further said.

Moreover, Malviya stated that this time too, the registration was faulty and was done months before she was officially granted citizenship in April 1983.

