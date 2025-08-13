'Vote chori' row: Chandrababu Naidu in touch with Rahul Gandhi via Revanth Reddy, alleges Jagan Reddy Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh CM, was responding to a query about Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations during a press conference in Amaravati. He claimed Gandhi did not speak about 'vote chori' in Andhra Pradesh because he was in touch with him via Revanth Reddy.

New Delhi:

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in touch with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on a hotline.

Reddy, a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was responding to a query about Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations during a press conference in Amaravati. During the presser, Reddy claimed Gandhi did not speak about 'vote chori' in Andhra Pradesh because he is in touch with him via Revanth Reddy.

He also said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha does not talk about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who recently lost the assembly elections in Delhi.

"When Rahul Gandhi talks about vote chori, why does he not make a statement on Andhra, where the highest 12.5 per cent is the vote difference between what was announced versus on the counting day when the votes were counted," Reddy said.

"Rahul Gandhi does not talk about Andhra because Chandrababu Naidu is in touch with Rahul Gandhi through Revanth Reddy on a hotline... What should I comment on someone like Rahul Gandhi, who himself is not sincere about what he does?" he added.

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP a key member of NDA

Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key member of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, and the BJP, which failed to get a complete majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and won 240 seats, is heavily dependent on Naidu's TDP.

TDP and the BJP were in alliance till 2014, but the former left the NDA in 2014. It contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections separately, but without much success. Before the 2024 general elections, TDP re-entered the NDA, and the two sides, along with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, swept the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.