Lockdown may be necessary but unplanned implementation troubled migrants: Sonia Gandhi

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has said that lockdown may be necessary but its unplanned implementation has caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers. Addressing the party at the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia Gandhi said that the magnitude of challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome must be greater. The CWC, the highest decision making body of the Congress met through video conference to review the government's response to the crisis.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that during the CWC, the party chief said "We meet today in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis. The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater." The CWC meeting started at 11 am. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressing the CWC said: "Congress Party stands one with the Nation to take on the challenge of COVID-19".

On Thursday, Union Health Ministry said that 1,965 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 with 50 deaths across the country and 150 people discharged.