Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for 'routine tests'

Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She was hospitalized at 7 pm today for routine tests, the hospital said.

"Sonia Gandhi admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital said.

Back in February, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of stomach ache.

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them. The meeting was organised through video conference in which its top leaders, including former PM Manmohan Singh, participated.

