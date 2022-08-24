Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany her

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday.

The party did not divulge any specific dates of travel or their places of visit but said Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on September 4, 2022.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling with the Congress president, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022," Ramesh said.

