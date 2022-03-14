Sonia Gandhi alone not responsible for Congress' loss in 5 states: Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhis are not alone responsible for Congress' election loss in 5 key states, said senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said adding there is no need for Sonia Gandhi to resign as interim chief of the party.

Presenting his remarks in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Sunday, Kharge said that they all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat of the Congress party in 5 states but every state leader, MP is responsible, not Gandhi family alone."

He further said, "We reposed our faith in her, there's no question of offering resignation. We all are responsible for the defeat in these five states, not just Gandhi family or Sonia Gandhi."

Sonia Gandhi is their leader and have faith in her. There is no question of her resignation but yes how to strengthen the party in the upcoming elections, Kharge said.

Sharing more about the discussions held in the CWC meeting, Kharge said that entire situation was discussed and in her leadership, we want to go ahead we want to fight against BJP and its ideology. And we want to push our ideology and convince people and I hope that in the next coming elections we will be able to do much better than earlier.

