Image Source : FILE Sonbhadra: Sand mound collapses, at least 2 dead (Representative image)

Sonbhadra tragedy: A man and a woman lost their lives in Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. Two more have been injured in the incident and they have been moved to the district hospital. Police are at the spot and rescue work is being carried on to see whether anybody is still under the debris.

The mishap has taken place in Mahuaria village that falls under Chopan police station jurisdiction. Those injured and dead are workers who were dispatched to dig up dirt to be used for various purposes.