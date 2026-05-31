May 31, 2026
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Solan Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

Solan Municipal Corporation LIVE: Solan witnessed the lowest voter turnout among the four Municipal Corporations that went for polling on May 17 in Himachal Pradesh. The city saw a turnout of only 58.32 per cent, while Mandi recorded the highest.

Counting to begin at 9 AM (Representational image).
Counting to begin at 9 AM (Representational image). Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The counting of votes for elections to the Solan Municipal Corporation begins at 9 am, along with the three other Corporations, as well as Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across Himachal Pradesh. The results for the Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards) Municipal corporations will be declared as fates of parties hang in the balance. The voting took place on May 17 at all the 64 wards simultaneously, and the Corporations saw a voter turnout of 63.44 per cent.

Mandi saw the highest voter turnout with 68.78 per cent of the polling. This was nearly five per cent more than that of Dharamshala and Palampur in the Kangra district. The two corporations had a voter turnout out of 63.72 per cent each. Solan witnessed the lowest voter engagement among the corporations, with 58.32 per cent in the city. Kangra and Mandi saw Women voters surpassing the men, while male voters exceeded in Solan district Municipal Corporation polls.

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Live updates :Solan Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 8:49 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Solan Municipal Corporation live: What was the voter turnout?

    Mandi Municipal Corporation witnessed the highest voter turnout with 68.78 per cent of the voters exercising their democratic rights. The voting percentage was 63.72 in the municipal corporations of Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district. Solan recorded the lowest with 58.32 per cent of voter turnout. Women voters surpassed men in Kangra and Mandi, while male voters exceeded in the Solan district Municipal Corporation polls.

  • 8:44 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Solan Municipal Corporation Election Results: Counting of votes to begin soon

    The counting of voting for the Solan Municipal Corporation, along with three other Corporations, will be declared today. The counting of the votes will begin at 9 AM. Solan witnessed the lowest voter turnout among the four Municipal Corporations that went for polling on May 17 in Himachal Pradesh.

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