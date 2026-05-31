Solan Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for elections to the Solan Municipal Corporation begins at 9 am, along with the three other Corporations, as well as Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across Himachal Pradesh. The results for the Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards) Municipal corporations will be declared as fates of parties hang in the balance. The voting took place on May 17 at all the 64 wards simultaneously, and the Corporations saw a voter turnout of 63.44 per cent.

Mandi saw the highest voter turnout with 68.78 per cent of the polling. This was nearly five per cent more than that of Dharamshala and Palampur in the Kangra district. The two corporations had a voter turnout out of 63.72 per cent each. Solan witnessed the lowest voter engagement among the corporations, with 58.32 per cent in the city. Kangra and Mandi saw Women voters surpassing the men, while male voters exceeded in Solan district Municipal Corporation polls.

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