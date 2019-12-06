Snatch power from men to shield yourself against crime: Priyanka Gandhi to women

Image Source : FILE Snatch power from men to shield yourself against crime: Priyanka to women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed grave concern over the crime against women and urged them to "snatch power from men" to protect themselves from such crime. "I would say women should get power in society. I will tell my sisters to snatch power from men, fight panchayat and Vidhan Sabha elections and come forward in politics so that you get power and protect yourself when such incidents take place," said Priyanka Gandhi in an informal interaction with newspersons.

The Congress leader who is here on a two-day visit reiterated that her party will fight for the rights of women at all levels. Attacking the state government on the law and order situation, especially on crime against women, she said, "In Unnao, it has been seen that there have been almost 90 rape cases in last 11 months."

"When the last incident was reported, the government shielded criminals till the last. You can think how difficult it would have been for the woman and her patience to fight the battle," she said, referring to the Unnao rape case in which a BJP lawmaker is an accused. "in Mainpuri, Sambhal -- you must have seen what happened? How can the women have faith in this government? UP has become number one state in cases of crime against women. And what is the chief minister saying and what action is being taken by him? He has to take responsibility," she stressed.

The Congress leader said it should be taken as an emergency like situation and also suggested to the government to extend prompt help to victims.

"My suggestion is that a cell is set up in the office of the chief minister where the SP of every district report directly to the CM about the cases of complaints by women and in 24 hours, FIRs should be lodged and security extended," she said.

"But you are giving security to criminals. It is not a political issue. It concerns women security and should be taken in all seriousness," she stressed.

Asked to comment on the killing of rape accused in Hyderabad, she said, "I have clearly said it is the duty of the governments concerned to ensure law and order. I do not know the details and it would not be right for me to comment without having full knowledge."

"The situation is that women today fear venturing out of their homes and no action is taken. In Unnao case, it took four months in lodging FIR and that too only on-court directives," she said, adding the government will have to decide whether they are on the side of women or criminals and taken action.

Asked whether it required more stringent laws to deal with the crime against women, she said, "Law is clear after the Nirbhaya case and they have to be implemented."

