Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. ‘Smear campaign': India reacts to Canadian media report on Nijjar killing

‘Smear campaign': India reacts to Canadian media report on Nijjar killing

In response, MEA said such smear campaigns will further damage the already strained ties between the two countries.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2024 23:53 IST
Justin Trudeau
Image Source : AP Justin Trudeau

A leading Canadian newspaper on Wednesday reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year. The Justin Trudeau government had alleged potential involvement of Indian agents in the incident, sparking a diplomatic face-off between the two countries.

“The official said the (Canadian) assessment is that it would be unthinkable that three senior political figures in India would not have discussed the targeted killings with Mr. Modi before proceeding,” the report said. India hit back at the newspaper report, saying such “smear campaigns” would further damage the already strained ties between the two countries.

In response to queries regarding a report in Canadian media, the Official Spokesperson, Shri Randhir Jaiswal said, "We do not normally comment on med reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties."

Sour relations

India-Canada relations worsened after Justin Trudeau said last year that there was credible intelligence linking Indian government agents to the killing of Nijjar. The diplomatic tension escalated further last month after Canada alleged the involvement of the Indian high commissioner in the incident, drawing a sharp reaction from New Delhi.

Related Stories
Tensions set to escalate between India and Canada as Trudeau acknowledges Khalistani presence

Tensions set to escalate between India and Canada as Trudeau acknowledges Khalistani presence

Canada: Brampton Hindu temple cancels consular event amid 'imminent' threat of violent protests

Canada: Brampton Hindu temple cancels consular event amid 'imminent' threat of violent protests

Trudeau admits govt could have acted faster on immigration, announces significant policy changes

Trudeau admits govt could have acted faster on immigration, announces significant policy changes

India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced withdrawing its high commissioner from Canada after dismissing Ottawa's allegations.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement