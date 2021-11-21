SKM writes open letter to PM Modi after farm laws repeal; lists six demands

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SKM writes an open letter to PM Modi

Highlights Cases lodged against farmers should be withdrawn immediately: SKM in letter to PM

Govt should immediately resume talks with farmers. Till then, movement will continue: SKM

Families of farmers who died during anti-farm laws protest should get rehabilitation support: SKM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday listed six demands of agitating farmers in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days after the center had repealed the three farm laws. In the letter, the farmer's body had expressed disappointment due to the lack of a concrete announcement on their important demands in the PM's address.

The farmers' body, in the letter, demanded that the cases lodged against farmers during the movement of the anti-farm law should be withdrawn immediately. They added that the families of farmers who died during anti-farm laws protests should get rehabilitation support and should receive compensation.

Adding that the government should immediately resume talks with farmers, the SKM wrote that the movement will continue till then. "Farmers disappointed due to lack of concrete announcement on their important demands in your address," the letter further read.

