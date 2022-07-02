Ghaziabad: SKM to hold meeting in preparation for agitation over MSP tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SKM to hold meeting to prepare for agitation over MSP in Ghaziabad tomorrow

Highlights SKM will hold a meeting in Ghaziabad tomorrow.

The members associated farmers' body will participate in this meeting.

SKM will brainstorm on many issues including MSP.

SKM Meeting: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a meeting in Ghaziabad tomorrow to discuss the issue of minimum support price (MSP). The members associated farmers' body will participate in this meeting. Apart from MSP, the SKM will brainstorm on many other issues. The agitation against the three agricultural laws, which lasted for more than a year, was postponed after the law was withdrawn and the farmers' proposal was accepted by the central government.

Earlier on Monday, SKM claimed that Twitter has withheld around a dozen accounts linked to the farm movement on the “instructions” of the central government.

The SKM also demanded the release of activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt who have been accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat communal riots.

Meanwhile, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has purchased 187.86 lakh tonnes of wheat so far at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rs 37,852.88 crore. Wheat procurement starts from April.

"Wheat procurement under the central pool in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 is going smoothly. Up to June 26, a quantity of 187.86 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured, benefiting about 17.85 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs 37,852.88 crore," an official statement said on Monday.

Latest India News