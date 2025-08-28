KSRTC bus with brake failure hits passenger shelter, six killed at Karnataka-Kerala border | Video KSRTC and Road Transport department officials immediately rushed to the accident site to provide relief and assistance. Police and rescue teams swiftly mobilised to manage the situation, coordinate rescue efforts, and support the victims' families.

Mangaluru:

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday (August 28) near Talapady, situated on the Karnataka-Kerala border, when a KSRTC bus travelling from Kasaragod to Mangaluru experienced brake failure and crashed into a bus shelter and an auto-rickshaw. The crash resulted in the death of six people, including four members of the same family, and left seven others injured.

Fatal impact and victims

Among the deceased were five adults and a minor girl. The four adults belonged to one family. The collision also involved the driver of the auto-rickshaw. The accident took place at around 1:12 pm, and the injured have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

Six people lost their lives after a Karnataka RTC bus crashed into a waiting shed and an autorickshaw in Thalappady, Kasaragod. The deceased includes the autorickshaw driver along with passengers inside the vehicle. Two individuals who were waiting at the bus stop sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, while several others were also hurt in the accident. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. The bus was travelling from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, according to Manjeshwar MLA Ashraf.

Ongoing investigation and response

Authorities are conducting a preliminary investigation to determine the exact cause of the brake failure. The bus is currently under examination by KSRTC and traffic officials to assess any mechanical faults and evaluate maintenance standards.

Relief operations and official actions

KSRTC and Road Transport department officials rushed to the site to provide immediate relief and assistance. Police and rescue teams coordinated efforts to manage the situation and support the victims’ families. The incident has raised concerns regarding vehicle safety on this heavily trafficked corridor.