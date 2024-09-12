Sitaram Yechury dies: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others condole demise of Left veteran

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sitaram Yechury dead: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee condole demise of Left veteran

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has condoled the death of Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and said that he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.

Taking to X Gandhi wrote, "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled Yechury's death and said that his demise would be a loss for the national politics.

Taking to X Banerjee wrote, "Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament. Extending my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,” wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"देश के वरिष्ठ राजनेता एवं सीपीएम के महासचिव श्री सीताराम येचुरी जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुःखद ! इश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहने का संबल प्राप्त हो। भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि !" wrote Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Yechury, 72, passed away on Thursday at AIIMS, New Delhi, after battling a respiratory tract infection. Known for his affable personality and accommodative political stance, Yechury was one of the most recognisable faces of the Left in recent years.