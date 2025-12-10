SIR 2.0: How to check if your details are uploaded on the ECI portal? A step-by-step guide The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, and the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories. If you submitted your enumeration form for SIR to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) or through the online portal, you can easily verify whether your details have been uploaded on the portal. The ECI allows voters to check the upload status of their form using a simple login process. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you.

The second phase of exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

How to check the SIR form submission status online?

Visit the official website of the Election Commission, voters.eci.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on 'Fill Enumeration Form.'

Sign up if you are a new user

Enter your mobile number, optional email, and the captcha to complete the registration.

Log in if you are already registered

Enter your mobile number and the captcha, and then select 'Request OTP.'

Enter the OTP to log in.

Select your State, enter your EPIC number, and click Search.

The status of your form will appear: Your form has already been submitted. For more details, contact your BLO."

If this message does not appear, the portal will automatically open a blank enumeration form, indicating that the data has not yet been uploaded.

The primary aim of the SIR is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Also Read: Amit Shah lists 'three vote chori' incidents; targets Nehru, Indira and Sonia Gandhi | Top quotes

Also Read: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi: 'Opposition making vote chori narrative to mislead people on SIR'