'Sincere prayers': Japan PM Sanae Takaichi condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast

New Delhi:

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed “deep sorrow” over the deaths caused by the Red Fort metro station blast in Delhi, extending condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Japan to the victims and their families. Takaichi conveyed her condolences through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “I am in deep sorrow to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion that occurred in Delhi, India. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families,” she wrote.

Takaichi also offered prayers for the quick recovery of those injured in the blast, adding, “I offer my sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Amit Shah holds security review meetings

In the latest, Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country twice following the blast near the Red Fort, according to sources. Shah chaired a meeting in the morning and held another in the afternoon. The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. The Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, joined the meeting virtually.

During the discussions, senior officials presented detailed assessments of the situation after the blast. Nearly the same group of officials took part in the afternoon review as well.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also transferred the investigation of the blast to the National Investigation Agency. The move signals that the government is treating the incident, which has claimed 12 lives so far, as an act of terror, as the NIA is responsible for handling terror-related investigations.