Silvassa blast: Three dead, several injured in nitrogen warehouse explosion

New Delhi:

At least three people were killed and three injured after a major explosion at a nitrogen warehouse in Silvassa, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The blast occurred around 9:30 am on Saturday in the Demni School Falia area. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion that created fear and confusion. While the remaining victims are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured is being closely monitored.

The warehouse was located near a busy road and just about 30 metres from a school, raising serious concerns about safety standards. Authorities are now looking into whether the storage facility was operating with proper permissions or not.

Rescue teams rush to spot

Soon after the incident, fire brigade teams and emergency services reached the site and began rescue operations. The area has been sealed as a precaution, and efforts are ongoing to ensure there is no further risk.

What was the cause of the blast?

The exact cause of the explosion is still not known. However, officials suspect it could be due to a technical fault or possible negligence.

Reported by Jitendra Patil