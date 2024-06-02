Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Pawan Kumar Chamling, India's longest-serving CM trails behind

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Pawan Kumar Chamling, India's longest-serving CM, and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief is trailing behind in the early trend as the counting of the votes is underway. SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling is seeking a record ninth term as MLA as he contested from two assembly constituencies - Poklok-Kamrang and Namcheybung.

According to early trend of counting, Chamling was trailing behind in Poklok-Kamrang by 1,057 votes and in Namcheybung by 546 votes.



The 74-year-old Chamling is facing former bureaucrat and SKM nominee Raju Basnet, besides two women candidates, Pooja Sharma (BJP) and Severine Rai (CAP-Sikkim) in a quadrangular contest in Namcheybung assembly constituency.



In Poklok-Kamrang assembly constituency, the SDF patriarch is locked in a quadrangular contest with Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM being the other main candidate.

Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang, former CM and SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling were among the 146 candidates in fray for 32 assembly seats in the Himalayan state.

The SKM and SDF have put up candidates on all 32 assembly seats followed by BJP (31), CAP-Sikkim (30) and Congress (12).

