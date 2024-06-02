Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia, SDF candidate and ex-Indian football captain, trails

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia, who is an SDF candidate and former Indian football captain, was trailing in Barfung by 1,960 votes as the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in the state was underway.

SDF vice president and the former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia is trying his luck from Barfung (BL) seat in Namchi district where he is being challenged by the SKM's RD Bhutia in a quadrangular contest. Sikkim unit BJP president and the sitting MLA D R Thapa is contesting from Upper Burtuk assembly constituency where the SKM's Kala Rai is other prominent candidate.

The main contest was between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). The magic number is 17 in 32 seat assembly in Sikkim. The BJP and the Congress are the other two important parties in the state but are not in the leading role in the hill state. Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key assembly constituencies in Sikkim. State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are the key candidates in the fray for the assembly elections.