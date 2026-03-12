Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to key accused Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has approved bail for Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh, two individuals implicated in the shocking 2022 assassination of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, marking a significant turn in the high-profile case that gripped the nation nearly four years ago.

Representing Pawan Bishnoi, Advocate Abhay Kumar said, "It was alleged that Goldy Brar called my client (Pawan Bishnoi) to arrange the Bolero vehicle and that Bolero was used by the murderers to kill Sidhu Moose Wala. It was also alleged that he was a part of this conspiracy. The Supreme Court has granted him bail."

Here is the background of sensational drive-by killing

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was brutally gunned down in a daylight ambush in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, just a day after his security detail was scaled back by the state government. Travelling in his Mahindra Thar SUV with two aides, the 28-year-old artist- known for hits like '295' and his rising Congress political ambitions- was riddled with 19 bullets, succumbing within minutes en route to the hospital; his companions survived with injuries.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, swiftly claimed responsibility via social media, citing revenge for the 2021 murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, allegedly tied to Moose Wala's circle, amid a web of gangster rivalries, extortion threats and Punjab's underworld feuds.

Role of the accused and legal journey

Pawan Bishnoi, related to jailed gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, and Jagtar Singh were named among shooters and planners in the chargesheet, with police alleging their direct involvement in the coordinated attack involving AK rifles and sophisticated surveillance. Arrested shortly after, they endured over three years in custody amid a sprawling probe that nabbed over 30 suspects, extradited figures like Sachin Thapan from Azerbaijan, and saw internal jail violence claiming other accused lives. A Mansa court framed charges including IPC Sections 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy), and Arms Act violations against Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 others in 2024, but prolonged detention and trial delays prompted their apex court pleas, granted on grounds of parity with prior releases and investigative progress.

Implications for the ongoing probe and Sidhu Moose Wala legacy

This bail decision, while not absolving guilt, underscores judicial scrutiny of prolonged incarceration without swift trials in gangster-linked cases, potentially pressuring Punjab Police to accelerate witness examinations and forensic closures. Moose Wala's family continues seeking justice, with his father Balkaur Singh testifying amid identification hurdles, as the case exposes deeper issues of political nexus, security lapses, and Punjabi music's deadly rivalries. No trial date is set, but the release reignites debates on law enforcement efficacy against cross-border gangs, ensuring the late icon's murder remains a stark reminder of vulnerability in fame.