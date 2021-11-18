Sidhu shares video on his Pakistan visits as Channi-led jatha travels to Kartarpur shrine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A delegation led by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with some ministers and MLAs will visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Friday, said an official.

Not a part of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led 'jatha' visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a video, recalling his visits to Pakistan including the shrine.

Sidhu uploaded over an hour-long video, comprising several clippings of his visits to various places in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur itself.

The video clips dated back to between August and December 218. Sindhu realsed the video on his Twitter handle @sherryontopp and named it as The Kartarpur Story. In the complied videos, he showed several developments related to the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

In his tweet, Sidhu said, “Guru Nanak's teachings are the centrifugal force of Sikhism, he is the light house that guides us on the path of Universal Brotherhood, Peace & wellbeing of all. Sarbat da Bhala is our guiding force...”

Sidhu, meanwhile, will be visiting Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The first Sikh Guru lived in Sultanpur Lodhi for some years before setting out on his travels to deliver his message among the masses.

Notably, Sidhu was not part of the Channi-led 'jatha' (group) which went to offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan after travelling through the visa-free Kartarpur corridor that reopened for pilgrims after a gap of 20 months.

Sidhu's media advisor Surinder Dalla on Wednesday night had said the Congress leader had been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18.

Sidhu had made preparations for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday but was disappointed after learning of not being the part of the 'jatha' going on Thursday, Dalla had said.

Replying to a query on Sidhu, Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said the government of India has given the permission for travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to Cabinet ministers and MLAs in a phased manner.

“Some got permission (to visit Kartarpur Sahib) for today, some for tomorrow and others for the day after tomorrow,” said Singla.

A delegation led by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with some ministers and MLAs will visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Friday, said an official.

Another delegation led by Deputy CM O P Soni comprising ministers and MLAs including Navjot Sidhu are scheduled to visit the historic shrine on Saturday, said the official.

