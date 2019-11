Image Source : ANI Army jawans stuck under snow after Avalanche hits part of Siachen Glacier

According to the sources of the Indian Army, jawans are stuck under snow after an avalanche hits Army positions in the Siachen Glacier on Monday.

The rescue and recovery operations are on by the troops at the spot.

The avalanche had hit the Northern Glacier at around 3.30 pm where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above.