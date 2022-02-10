IRCTC's Deluxe AC tourist train 'Shri Ramayan Yatra' to depart from Delhi on Feb 22. Check route, ticket fare

Follow us on Image Source : ANI IRCTC's 'Shri Ramayan Yatra' to depart from Delhi on Feb 22.

The train tour "Shri Ramayan Yatra" is ready to depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on February 22, for a period of 19 nights/20 days. Based on the Ramayana Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan, IRCTC's this special tour covers prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama. Through the special train tour, the IRCTC has decided promote spiritual tourism with a singular emphasis on the life of Shri Rama.

Shri Ramayan Yatra: Train route

State of the art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I and AC II class will accommodate a total of 156 tourists

The train tour will start from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on February 22, 2022, and will cover the major places associated with the life of Lord Rama

The upcoming trip will be having three additional destinations -- Buxar, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam

Spanning over 19 nights and 20 days, the first stop is Ayodhya, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple. Additionally, there would be Bharat Mandir at Nandigram

After Ayodhya, the next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar where Sita is believed to be born

Ram-Janaki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) will be covered by road

Post Sitamarhi, the passengers shall be taken to Buxar for a tour of the Ramrekha ghat and local temples

This will be followed by Varanasi

Tourists will be able to visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road

Night stay will be arranged at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot respectively

The next destination that the train travels to is Nasik wherein a visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered

After Nasik, the train will stop at Hampi, which according to folklore is around the ancient monkey kingdom of Kishkindha. This temple is believed to be the sacred birthplace of Shri Hanuman. In Nasik, several other heritage and religious sites will be covered

Then the train chugs into one of the holy Char Dham sites of Rameshwaram. Excursions include a visit to the eponymous Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi

The next destination is Kanchipuram, which takes guests through the Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi, and the Kanchi Kamakshi Amman temple

Bhadrachalam will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train returns to Delhi on the 20th day of its journey

Shri Ramayan Yatra: Train facilities

This modern Deluxe AC tourist train has a host of amazing features including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, and a mini-library

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation -- AC I and AC II

The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach

Shri Ramayan Yatra: Train ticket fare

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism, at a price of Rs 99,475 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,21,735 per person on 1AC class.

Package price covers train journey in AC coaches, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC tour managers, etc.

All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of, by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour.

Government/PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Shri Ramayan Yatra: COVID-19 arrangements

To ensure safety measures in the present COVID 19 scenario, full vaccination for passengers of age group 18 or above is mandatory.

Besides, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists, which would include a face mask, hand gloves and sanitisers.

Regular temperature checking of all tourists and staff, frequent train sanitization at halt stations, etc and other precautions have also been adopted.

Staff shall be screened thoroughly and the kitchen and restaurants shall be sanitized after every meal service.

(With inputs from ANI)

