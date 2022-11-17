Shraddha Walkar's father wants 'death for accused', says Maharashtra Legislative Council Dy chairperson

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Students from the Gurukul Art School pay tribute to Shraddha Walker, who was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Shraddha Walkar murder case : The Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe today (November 17) met murder victim Shraddha Walkar's father at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district.

Vikas Walkar, Shradha's father, told her that he wanted 'death penalty' for accused Aftab Amin Poonawala, Gorhe said afterwards.

"He wants that the accused be hanged. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party is with Shraddha's family members. We will provide them all kind of help," she told media.

Shraddha had told her father many times about Poonawala assaulting her, and her father asked her to return home but she did not follow the advice, Gorhe said. Vikas Walkar also told her that Poonawala had transferred Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's bank account after her death, so it seemed that he did everything for money, the Sena leader added.

Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar, his live-in partner, and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court today extended the police custody of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for the next five days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The court also allowed the application for a narco test of the accused. Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket court extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next five days after the submission of Delhi Police. An application for permission for his narco test was moved on Saturday.

He was produced before the court through video conferencing after five days of police custody.Delhi police had moved an application seeking an extension of police custody for ten days. Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar.

According to the sources, Delhi police submitted before the court, "The investigation is going on and the accused is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh where he went with Shraddha."

Delhi police submitted that further custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the entire case and to collect the evidence.Earlier, the court allowed an application seeking the appearance of Aftab through video conferencing.

"As per the information, some religious and miscreants may attack the accused. Under these circumstances, it would not be appropriate to produce the accused in the courtroom," Delhi Police submitted.

(With agencies inputs)

