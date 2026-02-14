'Should respect Parliament's dignity': Nishikant Dubey targets Rahul in Aap Ki Adalat over 'shabby' clothes

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his choice of clothing in Parliament, arguing that attire reflects respect for democratic institutions and national traditions.

Speaking during his interview with Rajat Sharma in his iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Dubey said, “Rahul who claims to be the Prime Minister-in-waiting, should not wear 'fatichar' (shabby) clothes inside Parliament. The souls of our freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for swadeshi and khadi, must be turning in their graves (unki aatma marod-ti hogi) watching Rahul coming to Parliament wearing 'fatichar' pant and t-shirts. He claims to be PM-in-waiting and de facto PM. He has leaders like Randip Surjewala and KC Venugopal who stand and shout when he speaks. ... In my entire life in Parliament, I never wore any other clothes except kurta and pyjama.”

‘It is about dignity, not personal lifestyle’

Responding to a question about photographs circulating on social media showing him wearing luxury brands such as Armani suits and Louis Vuitton T-shirts, Dubey defended his remarks, stressing that his criticism was limited to parliamentary conduct.

“When did I say that I am a poor man? I said, what clothes should be worn inside Parliament. It is the question of dignity of Parliament. It does not matter what clothes you wear in personal life, but since he is the Leader of Opposition, the dignity of Parliament matters,” he said.

Questions Rahul Gandhi’s seriousness in Parliament

During the conversation, Dubey also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary performance, describing him as “a non-serious man who needs prompting while speaking in Parliament.” He claimed that when Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was part of the Congress, he used to assist Gandhi during speeches.

Drawing a comparison within the Gandhi family, Dubey added that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared more confident in Parliament. “If you ask me to compare Rahul with Priyanka Gandhi, I would say Priyanka looks more confident inside Parliament. Rahul is even angry with me for saying this. How can he run the Congress party if he behaves like this?” he said.

The BJP MP also made pointed remarks about Congress parliamentary leadership and internal dynamics, referring to senior Congress figures including Sonia Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra while discussing political controversies and investigations.

Recalling a personal interaction, Dubey said that after the 2024 interim Budget speech he met Sonia Gandhi outside Parliament, where she spoke to him briefly about his presence in the House and his role in debates.