J-K: 3 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Image Source : PTI FILE

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday. One security personnel also suffered injuries during the gunbattle.

According to a police official, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Terrorists opened fire on the security forces, following which jawans retaliated. A security personnel sustained injuries in the initia firing, an official said.

Three militants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces, he said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

READ MORE: Islamic State commander arrested in Jammu, terror strike averted

Latest India News