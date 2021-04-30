Friday, April 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID

Hailing from the Baghpat village in UP, Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2021 16:55 IST
shooter dadi, dadi chandro tomar, shooter dadi dead, dadi chandro tomar dead,shooter dadi death news
Image Source : CHANDRO TOMAR (TWITTER).

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID.

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', died on Friday after battling COVID-19. She was 89-year-old.

"Mera saath chhoot gaya, Chandro kaha chali gayi (She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?)," her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world like Chandro, wrote on her Twitter page.

Earlier this week, Tomar was admitted to a hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Tests revealed she had contracted the highly contagious virus that is leading to over 3,000 deaths daily in the country.

Hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

Also Read: 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts COVID, admitted to hospital

Also Read: Women's Day Special Interview: Shooter Dadi strikes the right chords on Women's Day

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X