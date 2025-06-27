Secular, socialist terms added during emergency, time to rethink: Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Video Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan argued that secularism does not originate from India's cultural foundations but was instead incorporated into the Constitution during the Emergency period (1975–77).

Varanasi:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, on Friday (June 27), has weighed in on the ongoing national debate around the possible removal of the words 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Speaking from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Chouhan invoked India's civilisational ethos to argue that these terms do not reflect the country's core cultural values.

India's true spirit lies in 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan emphasised that India, as a civilisation, has always embraced religious harmony and mutual respect across faiths. "I speak from the sacred land of Baba Vishwanath. India is an ancient and great nation rooted in the spirit of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (equal respect for all religions)," he said.

He quoted ancient scriptures to underline India's pluralistic tradition: "'Ekam sad viprah bahudha vadanti' – the truth is one, but the wise describe it differently – this has been India's voice for thousands of years, not just today."

Citing Swami Vivekananda’s speech in Chicago, he added, "No matter which path you follow, ultimately all lead to the same supreme truth."

'Secularism was introduced during the Emergency, it deserves reconsideration'

Chouhan also stated that secularism is not rooted in Indian tradition but rather was inserted into the Constitution during the Emergency (1975–77). "Secularism is not a core value of our culture. It was inserted during the Emergency, and it's time to reconsider whether it should remain in the Constitution," he said.

'Indian thought transcends socialism'

Touching on socialism, Chouhan argued that the Indian worldview already upholds values like compassion, unity, and equity without the need for imported ideological labels.

"'Atmavat sarvabhuteshu' – seeing the self in all beings – and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – the whole world is one family – are deeply embedded in our culture," he noted.

"'Jiyo aur jeene do' (Live and let live) and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (May all be happy) reflect the real social vision of India, eliminating the need for the word 'socialism'."

Quoting the devotional sentiment "Siyaram may sab jag jani", he concluded that Indian philosophy naturally embraces inclusivity and equality, making the term 'socialism' redundant.

Chouhan calls for national debate

Chouhan urged the nation to have a thoughtful debate on whether terms like 'secularism' and 'socialism', added later to the Constitution, truly represent India's cultural and philosophical roots.