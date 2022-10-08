Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
  4. Shiv Sena 'Bow & Arrow' symbol row: Both factions - Uddhav and Shinde - denied use in upcoming by-poll by EC

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2022 21:57 IST
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde
Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde (Right)

Shiv Sena's 'Bow & Arrow' symbol row: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday passed an interim order barring both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name Shiv Sena and its 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

In its interim order, EC said in Andheri East bye polls, neither of the two factions -- Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow & Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena".

The election commission said that both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on October 10.

